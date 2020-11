St. Hilda St. Patrick Episcopal Church is hosting an online 2020 Transgender Day of Remembrance at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, via the church’s YouTube page.

“We celebrate the lives of transgender people, lost to hate, and bring together the whole community in support of love, inclusiveness, diversity and understanding,” the church said in announcing the event.

RSVPs are requested on Facebook.

The church is located at 15224 52nd Ave. W., Edmonds.