Save the date: St. Alban’s Church in Edmonds planning Nov. 7 drive-by food drop

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Edmonds is holding another “Drive-By Food Drop” event Saturday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to collect contributions for food banks that serve surrounding communities in Snohomish and King County.

Based on the success of several previous drives, this food drop provides everyone with an opportunity to support those in need during this COVID-19 time when so many are struggling to feed their families.

Food drive organizers recommend that people bring non-perishable food such as soup, tuna, peanut butter, cereal, dry pasta and similar items. Diapers and infant formula are also always appreciated. Cash and checks are also welcome, with checks made payable to “Food Bank.”

With the Thanksgiving Holiday just a few weeks away, organizers also recommend bringing small bags of flour, sugar, brown sugar, yams, stuffing mix, cranberry sauce, pie shells, pumpkin and other fruit fillings, to provide more seasonal contributions.

As in the past, St. Alban’s parishioners and other helpers will be on hand at the church, located at 21405 82nd Pl. W. near the Edmonds Five Corners intersection, to accept donations.

An easy way to find the church is to look for “The Episcopal Church Welcomes You” signs on both 84th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest, directing visitors to St. Alban’s. For more information, contact the church at 425-778-0371.