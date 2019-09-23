Save the date: Sorelli Pizza to host football-viewing benefit for MLT resident battling cancer

Mountlake Terrace community members, family and friends are invited to attend a football-viewing benefit at Sorelli Pizza on Monday, Nov. 11, to show support for a local resident battling cancer.

Mandy Glaze was diagnosed with Stage 4 Small Cell Carcinoma two years ago and undergoing treatment. Small Cell Carcinoma is a fast-growing form of lung cancer. The diagnosis came six months after having been treated for a tumor on her cervix. Though she has responded well to chemotherapy and radiation, doctors say she will never be fully cancer free.

The #MandyStrong Football for a Cause benefit event at Sorelli Pizza will be from 3-9 p.m. with 20% of the business’ food sales going to Glaze and her family.

The benefit will be on the same night the Seattle Seahawks play the San Francisco 49ers and those attending will be able to enjoy the game while supporting Glaze and her family. The event organizers are also arranging for beer and wine to be available, as well as a bake sale.

Sorelli Pizza is located at 22402 44th Ave. W.

For more information and updates, visit the event’s Facebook page.