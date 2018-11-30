Save the date: Sno-King Holiday Folk Dance Party Dec. 8

A holiday folk dance party will be sponsored by Sno-King International Folk Dance Club and Northwest Folkdancers, Inc. from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 at the Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood.

Dance to Live music from Allspice band, with recorded requests during the band break.

Members of several clubs will be participating, and there will be dances from around the world, including couple, no-partner, and set dances. You don’t need to bring a partner.

The grange features a wooden dance floor and free parking.

Wear an ethnic costume if you have one, or your holiday attire. Finger food potluck snacks are encouraged.

The donation is $8. To learn more, call 949-646-7082, email [email protected]