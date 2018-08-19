Save the date: Skandia Folk Dance Society offers two dances nearby in September

Skandia Folk Dance Society offers two dance parties in September, at the Cedar Valley Grange, 20526-52nd Ave. W., in Lynnwood.

On the First Friday dance, Sept. 7, Lisa Brooks and Larry Reinert will teach Bingsjö polska from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. This is a basic polska turning dance, so it is a good introduction to turning with your partner. After the class, at 8:30 p.m., the Lilla Spelmanslag will lead off the evening and will share the first half with Martha Levenson on the hardingfele. The second half will involve even more strings, as the Seattle Nyckelharpa Trio SN3 (Bart Brashers, Anna Abraham, Leslie Foley) rounds out the evening.

The Third Friday dance, on Sept. 21, begins with a lesson on Stabberinglender at 7:30 p.m. This is a catchy Norwegian dance with steps that are very basic, but that are combined in an interesting pattern. It is danced to reinlender tunes. Larry Reinert and Pat Pi teach. At 8:30 p.m., the Folk Voice Duo, Birgit and Phil Ages, will open the evening with their charming brand of gammaldans and fun mixers. Completing the September variety show will be the fiddle duo North & South (Martha Levenson and Leslie Foley), who will bring you a mix of gammaldans and polskas.

On both evenings: class, 7:30 p.m.; dance, 8:30–11 p.m. Cost $15 (Skandia members, $10); kids, free. More info: [email protected], www.skandia-folkdance.org, or 425-954-5262.