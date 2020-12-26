Save the date: Registration for Edmonds School District’s Move 60! spring session starts Jan. 19

The Edmonds School District’s Choose to Move 60! fall session will wrap up on Jan. 29, 2021, with over 1,700 students enrolled in this free online exercise program. The Move 60! spring session starts Feb. 8.

Spring session registration will run from Jan. 19 – 29. For more information, visit Move 60 Registration.

Students who participate in exercise, physical activity and movement focus better in school, sleep better, feel healthier, and have lower rates of depression. The district encourage all K-6 students to register for the spring session, whic is available to all elementary students.

Any student who signs up for a Move 60! At-Home Equipment Bag on the registration form can get one for free. The bag has the same equipment as the equipment kit from the fall session (jump rope, scarf, paddle, rubber playground ball, and bean bag). The program will be distributing the Move 60 equipment kits are available at the following schools to students who are registered for the spring session and signed up for an equipment bag:

Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 – Mountlake Terrace Elementary, 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 – Hazelwood Elementary, 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 – College Place Elementary, 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 – Cedar Valley Elementary, 4-6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 – Oak Heights Elementary, 1-3 p.m.

For more information about Move 60:

www.edmonds.wednet.edu/programs/move_60_

sites.google.com/edmonds.wednet.edu/Move-60/home

www.facebook.com/move60/