Save the date: Parents, guardians invited to attend Kick Off to Kindergarten Feb. 11

Parents and guardians with kids starting kindergarten in fall 2020 are invited to attend Kickoff to Kindergarten on Monday, Feb. 10 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at your neighborhood (assigned) school. Free child care will be provided.

Attendees will:

Meet school staff and other incoming families,

Learn about the school and registration process,

Gear up for Jump Start Aug. 17-20.

Students need to be 5 years old by Aug. 31, 2020 to be eligible for kindergarten and are assigned to schools by their home address. Visit www.edmonds.wednet.edu to access Neighborhood School Finder, which will show you which school your child will attend. Contact Shelley Roehl at 425-431-7176 for information about Early Entrance for students turning 5 between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31.

Registration for students entering kindergarten and new students in all grades officially begins March 4, 2020.