Save the date: Northwest Waters artists at Lynnwood Convention Center April 26

The Lynnwood Convention Center is displaying 35 pieces of art from 15 Northwest artists in its newest exhibit, Northwest Waters, which portrays everything from traditional views of Puget Sound and the Pacific coast to nautical subjects, plants and animals that inhabit Washington’s waterways.

On April 26, the public is invited to attend a free artist reception in the gallery — a great opportunity to meet the artists and learn more about their art. The event will run from 6-8 p.m. Complimentary appetizers and a no-host bar will be available to attendees.