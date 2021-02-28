Save the date: Next virtual Coffee with the City March 10

Coffee with the City continues in a remote format on Wednesday, March 10 via Zoom teleconference from 6-7 p.m.

“There’s a lot happening in Mountlake Terrace, so we appreciate hearing your questions and feedback in a casual and relaxed format,” said Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen. Whether you are new or a long-time resident of our community, you are invited to join the city manager and police chief along with the city clerk for a “virtual” cup of coffee. You have the floor for an hour and city councilmembers are often listening in as well.

To participate by telephone, the call-in number is 1-253-215-8782. To join via the internet: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (880 4842 2899) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter password (031021). Or, click the meeting link here:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88048422899.

To ask a question or provide comments, use the “hand raise” tool within the Zoom application or press *9 if you are participating via phone. These actions will notify city staff that you would like to speak. To unmute on the phone, press *6.