Save the date: Next virtual Coffee with the City Jan. 13

The City of Montlake Terrace will continue its Coffee with the City in a remote format on Wednesday, Jan. 13 via Zoom teleconference from 6-7 p.m.

Residents, business owners and other community members are encouraged to join the city manager and police chief for a “virtual” cup of coffee, ask questions, and hear updates about what’s happening in Mountlake Terrace.

“Virtual Coffee with the City makes it easy and more convenient to connect with city officials,” said Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen. “If you have not participated yet, please join us.”

To join by telephone, the call-in number is 1-253-215-8782. To participate via the internet: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (880 4842 2899) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter password (011321).

To ask a question or provide comments, use the “hand raise” tool within the Zoom program or press *9 if you are participating via phone. These actions will notify city staff that you would like to speak.

For more information on Coffee with the City, visit the city’s website at www.cityofmlt.com/463 or email cityhall@ci.mlt.wa.us.