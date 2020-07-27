Save the date: Next virtual Coffee with City set for Aug. 12

The next Coffee with the City is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, via Zoom, where you can participate online or via telephone.

If the public would like to listen in via telephone, the call-in number is 1-253-215-8782. To watch the meeting over the internet: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (881 0745 0056) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter password (7761161).

To speak, please use the “hand raise” tool within the Zoom program or press *9 if you are participating via phone. These actions will notify the City Manager that you would like to speak. When called upon, you will be unmuted and asked to state your name.