Save the date: Next MLT Movie in the Park Aug. 24 — and it’s ‘The Sandlot’

The second of two free summer Movies in the Park — this one presented by Brighton School — will be Thursday, Aug. 24 at Terrace Creek Park, 23200 48th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.
The movie, The Sandlot, will start as close to sunset as possible — around 8:30 p.m. — so arrive early to get your spot. Feel free to bring blankets, chairs and snacks. The parking lot will be closed for these events but there is plenty of street parking.
