Save the date: National Night Out event at Evergreen Playfield Aug.2

The City of Mountlake Terrace’s National Night Out Against Crime event returns on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at Evergreen Playfield, 22205 56th Ave. W.

This free, family-friendly event combines entertainment, food and community involvement for a fun-filled evening. Entertainment includes music, a balloon artist, bouncy house, caricature artist, Corn Hole with the Cops, soccer shootout, dance performances, the Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz II Combo and vehicles from the local fire department and police force.

The event will run from 6-8:30 p.m. You can learn more here.