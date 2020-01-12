Save the date: Move 60! to host Jan. 31 family pool night at Mountlake Terrace Pool

All Edmonds School District students and their families are invited to attend a free night at the Mountlake Terrace Pool on Friday, Jan. 31 from 6:15-7:15 p.m hosted by Move 60! This is an opportunity to exercise as a whole family, learn new things, and have a fun, free evening with family members. Bring your swimsuit and towel.

Children under 4 years of age must be accompanied into the pool by an adult; adults should be within arm’s reach of all young children. Lifejackets are available for all ages and may be required. Use of cell phones and/or photographic equipment is not permitted in public changing areas.

For everyone’s health and safety:

Infants and toddlers who are not toilet trained must wear swim diapers and protective plastic diaper covers. Please use established diaper changing tables. Swim diapers and protective plastic diaper covers are available for purchase in our lobby.

Small children should be taken on frequent bathroom breaks to avoid contamination of the pool.

Persons with infectious illness including vomiting and diarrhea within the past seven days may not enter the pool.

The event is free and registration is not required. Parent consent forms will be available to fill out onsite. This swim is meant for the entire family and is not a “drop off” event.

The Mountlake Terrace Pool is located at 5303 228th St. S.W.