Mountlake Terrace Elementary Winter Bazaar Dec. 21

Save the date for the annual Winter Bazaar at Mountlake Terrace Elementary from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21.

The bazaar features hand-made items for sale crafted by students, their families and friends. There will also be a Book Fair in the library, an opportunity to meet with Santa, a multi-cultural photo booth, art and crafting projects, and live music performances.

Attendance is free. Mountlake Terrace Elementary 6th graders will be selling hand-made items and gifts to help them pay for the 6th grade Camp Orkila experience in the spring.