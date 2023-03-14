Save the date: MLT volunteer spring cleanup set for April 22

The Mountlake Terrace City Council invites community members to attend the city’s annual volunteer spring cleanup in honor of Earth Day and Arbor Day, scheduled for Veterans Memorial Park and the Civic Campus Saturday, April 22.
To register a group, contact Mountlake Terrace Parks and Facilities Superintendent Ken Courtmanch at kcourtmanch@mltwa.gov or call 425-776-1811.
