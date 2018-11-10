Save the date: MLT Recreation Pavilion to celebrate 50th birthday Nov. 20

The City of Mountlake Terrace will celebrate the Recreation Pavilion’s 50th Birthday Tuesday, Nov. 20.

The event will run from 4-7 p.m. at the Recreation Pavilion, 5303 228th St. S.W. There will be a free leisure pool swim from 4:30 to 7 p.m. with prize drawings, games, dance and music performances and more. A brief ceremony and an official cake cutting will begin at 6 p.m.

“Since its opening 50 years ago, the Recreation Pavilion programs have grown to serve well over 300,000 participants per year,” said Recreation and Parks Director Jeff Betz. “Often referred to as one of the busiest recreation/swimming pool facilities in the Pacific Northwest, the Recreation Pavilion is showing its age as it continues to meet the recreational needs of the community. Over the years, the Recreation Pavilion has received state and national recognition for providing excellent recreation and aquatic programs.”

The people of Mountlake Terrace passed a bond issue in November of 1964. Ground breaking ceremonies took place in October 1967. Approximately one year from the start of construction, the Recreation Pavilion project was completed in November 1968.

In 1995, the Recreation Pavilion was renovated and facilities expanded to accommodate the increasing demand for service. In meeting the needs of today’s customers, a new leisure pool opened in 2003 to include more space for swim lessons, water fitness and interactive play attractions like a “lazy river.” Along with a new leisure pool design, replacement of inefficient and outdated mechanical, electrical and HVAC systems were included as part of a state energy loan, to be paid back with guaranteed savings in energy costs. Other improvements to the Pavilion that occurred in 2002 included replacing the roof, converting three racquetball courts to activity spaces as well as remodeling the front office area. In 2015, a therapy pool was installed to replace the hot tub thanks to Verdant Health Commission.

For more information about birthday events please contact the Recreation Pavilion at 425-776-9173 or check the website at www.cityofmlt.com.