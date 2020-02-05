Save the date: Meet Edmonds School District superintendent candidate finalists March 2

The application window has closed for candidates applying to be the next Edmonds School District superintendent, and the district has announced Monday, March 2 at Meadowdale High School as the date and location for a Superintendent Community Forum, when the public can meet the finalists.

First though, the district says it will be reviewing all candidates who applied, selecting semi-finalists and starting interviews.

Here is the schedule for the finalists — after they have been chosen — to appear at Meadowdale High School, 6002 168th Street SW in Lynnwood:

5:30 p.m. Finalist #1

6:30 p.m. Finalist #2

7:30 p.m. Finalist #3

You can see the full superintendent search timeline on the district website.

Dr. Kris McDuffy announced last summer that she would be retiring at the end of this school year, after four years leading the district.