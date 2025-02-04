Save the date: Meadowdale HS hosting car show May 31

Meadowdale High School’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) and Skills USA Automotive Club are planning their third annual car show and spring market from noon-3 p.m. on Saturday, May 31 in the high school parking lot, 6002 168th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

There will be live music, vendors selling custom crafts, Pinewood Derby races, concessions, children’s activities and performances by Meadowdale High students.

Registration is now open to enter a car, sign up as a vendor or provide sponsorship support. Individuals, groups and businesses can register via the QR code on the flyer below or at this link.

Cost for car show entrants is $15 per vehicle entered in advance and $20 the day of the event.

Contact FCCLA Advisor Chantel Sukraw at sukrawc@edmonds.wednet.edu or Automotive Club Advisor Bryan Robbins at robbinsb@edmonds.wednet.edu for more information.