The Lynnwood Convention Center will serve as a Pop-Up Donor Center Jan. 28-29 for a Bloodworks Northwest blood drive.

Over the course of two days, the goal is to collect 108 units of blood.

You can schedule your appointment here,

Bloodworks Northwest is also offering a special incentive to anyone donating blood from now through March 17. All donors who register to donate blood will be entered in to win one of nine preselected cars.