Save the date: LETI celebrating 25 years with gala dinner and auction Nov. 2

The Latino Educational Training Institute (LETI) is celebrating 25 years of community impact, leadership and progress with its 25th Anniversary Gala from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Embassy Suites, 20510 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

Guests will enjoy dinner, an auction and live music as LETI supporters come together to honor the accomplishments that have shaped the organization, while also looking to the future.

For the last 25 years, the Latino Educational Training Institute has provided educational and emergency services for Spanish-speaking and low-income families in Snohomish County.

You can purchase tickets here.