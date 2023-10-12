Save the date: How to prepare for power outages topic of Snohomish PUD ‘Power Talks’ Nov. 2

The Snohomish County PUD is hosting a free Power Talks presentation Thursday, Nov. 2, from noon to 1 pm, to discuss how best to be prepared for power outages this storm season.

In the Pacific Northwest, outages are a common occurrence in the winter due to high winds knocking trees and limbs into our poles and wires. Find out how to build an emergency kit, what you can do to install a generator at your home or business, and how we’ve improved our outage map and made it easier for you to stay up-to-date on your outage. Power Talks are free of charge and virtual only.

To register for the Nov. 2 event, click here