Holly House, which provides holiday gifts for children in need in the Edmonds School District, is holding a fundraiser at Brier Pizza & Family Restaurant Tuesday, Jun 4.

Eat from 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. and 25 percent of sales will be donated to Holly House.

Meet Batman, Wonder Woman and Elsa characters from 4:30-8:30 p.m.

Brier Pizza is located at 23651 Brier Road, Brier.