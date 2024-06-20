Save the Date: Healthy Communities Day at the Evergreen State Fair on Aug. 27

Every year, the Evergreen State Fair welcomes hundreds of thousands of guests. This year, we’re taking the opportunity to celebrate healthy communities as part of the Fair festivities.

On Tuesday, Aug. 27, the public is invited to participate in the first Healthy Communities Day at the Evergreen State Fair in Monroe, according to a news release.

Along with all of the lively pastimes guests can enjoy daily at the Fair, the Healthy Communities Day will feature extra guests and activities focused on healthy living.

Booths throughout the fairgrounds will highlight information about health and wellness, offer healthy activities and bring together health resources for people of all ages and backgrounds.

Organizations working in health and wellness are invited to participate. Sponsorships are available at varying levels, from prize donations to sponsoring half-price tickets. If you are interested in learning more about being a Prize Partner, Healthy Helper, Community Champion, Wholehearted, or Ticket Sponsor, please contact Amy.Craven@snoco.org .

Vendors who want to have a booth at the fair can register through a brief form available online .

More information about Healthy Communities Day will be shared closer to the event; check back for more information at www.evergreenfair.org/297/ Healthy-Communities-Day .

Everyone benefits from healthy communities. We hope to see you at our first Healthy Communities Day at the Evergreen State Fair.