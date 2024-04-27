Save the date: Health and Fitness Expo at Edmonds School District Stadium May 18

The 2024 Health and Fitness Expo — a free event for Edmonds School District families and those living within the boundaries of Public Hospital District No. 2, Snohomish County — is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 18 at Edmonds School District Stadium, 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds.

It will feature health and wellness booths, nutrition education and plenty of opportunities to be active — including the Move 60! Fun Run, track and field events, Bike Blender, obstacle course, interactive vendor booths and activity demonstrations.

Fun run registration starts at 11 a.m. with a t-shirt to the first 250 kids, and the run starts at 11:30 a.m.

The event is organized by the City of Edmonds Parks and Recreation and Edmonds School District Move 60!

Organizations that promote health and fitness are invited to exhibit. The form is available at Health & Fitness Expo Exhibitor Registration.