Save the date: Free vision and hearing screenings at Edmonds Waterfront Center Dec. 13

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is partnering with the Edmonds Lions Club to provide free hearing and vision screenings from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Dec. 13. The Lions Club provides assistance to obtain glasses and hearing aids for qualifying low-income children and adults. Participants must live in Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood or Mountlake Terrace.

No appointment is required; walk-ins are OK. The Edmonds Waterfront Center is located at 220 Railroad Ave. in Edmonds.