Save the date: Free legal clinic by phone for seniors Oct. 7

The Edmonds Waterfront (Senior) Center and Sanders Law Group offer a free legal clinic for seniors every month, and the next one is set for Wednesday, Oct. 7.

This popular monthly clinic offers 15-minute individual appointments with an elder law attorney. Here’s your chance to ask your burning legal questions, at no charge.

The clinic runs from 1-3 p.m. and space is limited. Due to the pandemic, it is now being conducted via phone. Call ahead to the Edmonds Waterfront (Senior) Center for reservations. 425-774-5555. You will be assigned a time, and asked to provide your phone number. Due to social distancing and to keep everyone safe, there will be no in-person meetings.

Here’s your chance to ask your burning legal questions, at no charge.