Save the date: Free children’s Christmas party at Nile Shrine Center Dec. 18

The Men’s Nile and Lady Shriner’s Clown Unit is presenting a visit with Santa Claus and his elves on Sunday, Dec. 18 from 1-3 p.m. at the Nile Shrine Center, 6601 244th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace
The event will include a magic show, caroling, face painting, coloring and refreshments.
The community is invited and admission is free.
