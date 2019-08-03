Save the date for Taste Edmonds: What to know before you go

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce is presenting the 37th annual “Taste Edmonds” at Civic Field Aug. 16, 17 and 18.

Taste Edmonds offers two live music stages, a 21+ Garden, free kids zone with eight bouncy houses, 100-plus vendors, and over 30 food trucks/tents.This year’s festival lands later in August than in previous years.

“A little known fact is that Taste Edmonds is first and foremost a fundraiser,” said Alicia Moreno, program coordinator of the Edmonds Chamber. “Money raised from the festival directly funds free community events produced by the Chamber each year, including An Edmonds Kind of 4th the Edmonds Classic Car Show, Halloween Trick-or-Treat, and the Tree Lighting ceremony. Additionally, over $24,000 each year goes to local school and service groups who help staff the festival.”

For more information, including a list of sponsors and vendors, visit www.tasteedmonds.com.

Taste Edmonds

Friday & Saturday, Aug. 16 and 17, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 18, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Civic Center Playfield (310 6th Ave. N., Edmonds)

$5 daily, 12 & under free. No entrance fee for the 21+ Garden

Parking is limited. A free shuttle is offered from Edmonds-Woodway High School and will run every 15 minutes.

FAQS:

Do I need to bring cash? Yes. While most vendors will accept credit cards, entrance fees and beer/wine sales are cash only.

Can I bring my dog? Sorry, no pets are allowed inside festival grounds.

Need any volunteers? Yes, there are openings on all three days, and volunteers get in free on the day of their shift. Email [email protected] for details.

Learn more at tastedmonds.com.