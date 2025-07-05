Save the date for Economic Alliance Snohomish County summer networking event Aug. 27

The Economic Alliance Snohomish County (EASC) and the Greater Everett Chamber of Commerce are co-hosting the 2025 Summer Networking event at Everett’s Funko Field on Wednesday, Aug. 27 — an evening of connection, food and fun at the ballpark.

Each year, EASC partners with a different local chamber to co-host this casual summer gathering. This year, they are teaming up with Everett Chamber to bring the regional business community together as the Everett AquaSox take on the Eugene Emeralds.

The event kicks off with a private pre-game barbecue from 5-7 p.m., featuring food, music, games and networking. A no-host bar will be available. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m., and your ticket includes access to the game and one entry into a raffle, with prizes including a roundtrip ticket to anywhere Alaska Airlines flies.

Tickets are $55 per person. Economic Alliance and Everett Chamber members receive $10 off with a promo code. Learn more and register here.