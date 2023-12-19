Save the date: Edmonds SnoKing AAUW to talk public policy during Jan. 13 meeting

The Edmonds SnoKing branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 13 at Edmonds College, Snohomish Hall Room 338.

The AAUW public policy liaison will share the importance of connecting with legislators and how members can create change and improve Washington state laws.

The event location is Edmonds College, 2000 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.