Save the date: Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store holding 50 percent off sale Dec. 10-14

The Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store will offer a 50-percent off sale on all clothing and special items Dec. 10-14. The hours of operation will be 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Thrift Store will officially close Dec. 14 to move to its new location at Westgate Shopping Center, 22820 100th Ave. W. # 12, two doors down from the Edmonds Goodwill, during the latter part of December. The thrift store will re-open in mid-january at its new location.

“We are all very excited about the move,” said Senior Center Executive Director Farrell Fleming. “This is the first step in our journey to prepare for construction of the new Edmonds Waterfront Center.”

Thrift Store Manager Barbara Halseth says the sale comes at a wonderful time for Christmas gifts ideas. “There will be some great buys of clothing and treasures throughout the store,” she said.

All of the proceeds from Thrift Store sales are used to support senior center programs and services.

The Edmonds Senior Center is located south of the ferry on the Edmonds waterfront at 220 Railroad Ave.