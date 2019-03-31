Save the date: Edmonds School District Youth Employment Fair April 10

The Edmonds School District Youth Employment Fair will take place on Wednesday, April 10 from 2-4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School. The fair will feature more than 50 local employers.

The fair is an event geared toward students ages 15-18 years old who are looking for part-time and summer jobs in the area.

Students are advised to dress in business-professional attire, ready to make a good impression. Resumes are recommended. No registration is required to attend the fair.

Those interested may stop by the Career Center during their lunch time for preparation help.