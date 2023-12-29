Save the date: Edmonds School District Welcome to Kindergarten Fair Feb. 3

Will your child be 5 by Aug. 31, 2024? Bring them and your family to Edmonds School District’s “Welcome to Kindergarten Fair” Saturday, Feb. 3 at Mountlake Terrace High School, 21801 44th Ave. W.
Families are invited to stop by any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to explore district offerings, learn important kindergarten readiness tips, enroll for school and hope on a school bus.
Find out which school your child will attend:
Type your address into the school finder: bit.ly/ESDFinder
Learn more about the event:
Edmonds School District Welcome to Kindergarten Fair
