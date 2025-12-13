Save the date: Edmonds Polar Plunge returns Jan. 1

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

The Edmonds Polar Bear Plunge returns for its 17th year on New Year’s Day, inviting brave souls (and the friends who film them) to run into the chilly Puget Sound and set the tone for 2026.

Hosted by the crew at Daphne’s Bar, the plunge kicks off at 1 p.m. Jan. 1, 2026 at Brackett’s Landing North. Warm up with a toddy at Daphne’s, located at 415 1/2 Main St., prior to the event and march with fellow plungers down Main Street. Or meet at Brackett’s Landing South for the traditional dip.