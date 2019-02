Edmonds Community College will be hosting an estate planning seminar, “Leaving a Legacy,” on Tuesday, March 5, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The conversation will be led by Bill Zook, principal of Evergreen Estate Planning, LLC. Lunch will be provided for those attending.

The seminar will be held at Edmonds CC in Gateway Hall, third floor, 6600 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood. For more information or to RSVP, contact Rachel Quigley at [email protected] or 425-640-1512.