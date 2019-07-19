Save the date: Eddee Helms Photoshop Collage exhibit starts Aug. 1 at MLT Library

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission will present the Eddee Helms Photoshop Collage Exhibit for the month of August at the Mountlake Terrace Library, located at 23300 58th Avenue West.

Helms is a photoshop collage artist who lives in Mountlake Terrace.

As a child, Helms grew up with the love of toys, Saturday morning cartoons, Captain Crunch Cereal and B-horror films. Helms says his artwork is a combination of all these items tossed in a blender and spread out over the canvas creating a collision of organized chaos. Helms’ work is full of energy and surprises found in every nook and cranny of the image.

Helms said the unique images he creates are inspired by his love for retro toys, vintage imagery and historical references.

“You’ll typically find me searching for hours identifying just the right image that can be broken down into many parts and then ‘frankensteined” together,” he said. “These combinations begin to create a world only known in the deepest regions of my brain.”

For more than 15 years, Helms has worked in the toy and board game industry. Recently, he began acting as the Creative Director for PowerA — a video game accessory company. Helms said his love for his family and art drives his passion, waking up every morning ready to imagine, discover, create and play.

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission oversees the library exhibits as part of its mission to promote cultural events in the community.

The show runs through Aug.31 at the Mountlake Terrace Library, with the following dates and times for viewing:

Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sundays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.