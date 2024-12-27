Save the date: Economic Alliance Snohomish County to discuss FIFA World Cup planning Jan. 21

Join Economic Alliance Snohomish County (EASC) Tuesday, Jan. 21 for a Snohomish County FIFA World Cup 2026 Ready Meeting, an interactive planning session focused on preparing the region for the global impact of the FIFA World Cup 2026. In collaboration with the Snohomish County Sports Commission, this event will bring together leaders from business, government, transportation and community organizations to develop strategies that maximize economic and community benefits during this historic event.

According to an EASC news release, the meeting — running 8:30-9:30 a.m. — will feature expert insights from speakers representing the FWC26 Seattle Local Organizing Committee, Sound Transit, the City of Everett and other key stakeholders. Attendees will learn about key topics such as transportation planning, infrastructure development, tourism promotion and business readiness.

Local businesses, economic development professionals, government officials, transportation planners, hospitality and tourism representatives and community leaders are encouraged to attend. Be part of shaping Snohomish County’s future as the county prepares to host visitors from around the world.

Part of EASC’s monthly Coffee Chats series, this virtual event is free and open to the public. RSVP here to receive a link to join the interactive Zoom meeting.