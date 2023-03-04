Save the date: Dry fly specialist Nate Brumley to speak at Olympic Fly Fishers March 14 meeting

The Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds will welcome guest speaker Nate Brumley on Tuesday, March 14, from 6-8 p.m.

A dry fly specialist, Brumley will present “Stillwater Dry Fly fishing” via Zoom at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center. Brumley is owner of Dry Fly Innovations and author of two dry fly books: Addicted to the Rise, and Winter on a Dry Fly”.

The meeting is open to the public and the doors open at 5:30 p.m. For further information, visit olympicflyfishers.com.