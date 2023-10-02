Save the date: Dog-O-Ween costume parade and contest Oct. 28 in Brier

Posted: October 1, 2023 8
Dogs in costumes will get to strut their stuff at Brier’s Dog-O-Ween event. (Photo courtesy of Karla Wood and the City of Brier)

Mark Saturday, Oct. 28. on your calendar for the City of Brier’s annual Dog-O-Ween costume event in Bobcat Park, 3140 236th St. S.W. In addition to featuring dogs in costumes, people are also encouraged to dress up as well.

The event begins at 3 p.m.

 

