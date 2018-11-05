Save the date: Dec. 10 Christmas concert to benefit Chase Lake School

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church is sponsoring Stille Nacht (Silent Night), an evening of European- and Celtic-infused Christmas music, on Monday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m., with proceeds benefiting Chase Lake Community School’s Safety Net Program.

The performance features the international ensemble of Irish flutist Brian Dunning, German and American vocalists Marc Gremm and Janet Marie Chvatal ,with American keyboardist and vocalist Jeff Johnson.

Donations of cash or non-perishable food are accepted at the door. To learn more, call 425-778-0371 or email [email protected].

The Chase Lake Safety Net program works to reduce hurdles to success caused by poverty, homelessness and family disruption, providing immediate emergency help with basic needs (food, clothing, transportation) as well as family advocacy and help connecting with community providers. The program also provides a safe and stable environment to our students so they can focus on their education.

Chase Lake Community School serves children from across the Edmonds School District.

St. Alban’s is located at 21405 82nd Pl. W. in Edmonds.