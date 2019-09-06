Save the date: Day of service park cleanup planned Sept. 14

A parks clean-up event for the National Day of Service is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 14 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Volunteers should meet at the Recreation Pavilion parking lot (5303 228th St. S.W.) at 9 a.m. in comfortable work clothes, with gardening gloves and tools in hand.

The Recreation Park Advisory Commission and the Neighborhood Park Improvement Subcommittee invite the community to join them for a park clean-up event that coincides with the National “Day of Service” in remembrance of Sept. 11.

Groups should register with Parks and Facilities Superintendent Ken Courtmanch, in advance, so assignments can be planned accordingly. Contact him at 425-776-1811. The event will be held rain or shine.

For more information about these events or other volunteer opportunities, call Courtmanch at 425-776-1811 or access the city’s website at www.cityofmlt.com/604.