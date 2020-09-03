Save the date: Concern for Neighbors sponsoring drive-thru food drop-off event Sept. 19

In partnership with Boy Scout troop 49 and Terrace View Presbyterian Church, Concern For Neighbors Food Bank is sponsoring a drive-thru food donation drop off Saturday, Sept. 19.

The food drive will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Concern For Neighbors Food Bank located at 4700 228th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace. Drive-thru donations can be made by entering from 228th Street Southwest and exiting on 229th Street Southwest.

Donors are advised to put donations in the trunk of their vehicle for volunteers to remove themselves or place them on the ground and drive away.

Preferred donation items include:

Personal hygiene items, like bath tissue, soap, shampoo and toothpaste.

Laundry soap (single use pods) and dish soap

Cooking oil

Dairy items including milk, cheese and yogurt

Fresh produce

Rice and pasta

Canned meat, including tuna and chicken

Coffee/tea

Cereal (low sugar) and oatmeal

Meal helpers

Canned fruit

Peanut butter and jam/jelly

​Soup

Canned tomato

Condiments

​Other acceptable donation items include:

Diapers and wipes

Dog and cat food

Unacceptable items include:

Home canned goods

Dented/rusty canned goods

Clothing

Financial donations can also be made at the Concern for Neighbors website.