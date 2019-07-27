Save the date: Community Treasure Chest vendor market Aug. 3

Attention bargain hunters and seekers of unique items. You can enjoy shopping at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center’s monthly Community Treasure Chest vendor market on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Open to all ages, this market will feature various arts, crafts, handmade jewelry, collector items, books and authors, beauty products and vintage items. If you don’t like shopping on an empty stomach, plan to attend the senior center’s pancake breakfast beforehand – flapjacks start rolling off the griddle at 8:30 a.m.

The Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center is located at 23000 Lakeview Dr., Mountlake Terrace.