Save the date: Clothes for Kids Transforming Lives Breakfast set for Oct. 18

It’s almost time for the Transforming Lives charity breakfast held annually by Clothes for Kids.

Clothes for Kids is a non-profit organization based in Lynnwood that helps local kids in need with new clothes every year. The Transforming Lives Breakfast includes a fundraiser so the organization can afford to purchase clothes that they need to serve local kids.

The 9th Annual Clothes For Kids Transforming Lives Breakfast will be held at the Lynnwood Convention Center on Thursday, Oct. 18 from 7:30-9 a.m.

