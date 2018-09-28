Save the date: City to host stormwater plan open house Monday, Oct. 8

The City of Mountlake Terrace is hosting an open house to gather public input on its draft Stormwater Comprehensive Plan on Monday, Oct. 8.

The open house will take place from 6-7 p.m. prior to the Planning Commission meeting at Interim City Hall Council Chambers, 6100 219th St. S.W., Ste. 220.

Following the open house, there will be a presentation on the Stormwater Comprehensive Plan during the regularly-scheduled Planning Commission work session.

The city’s Stormwater Comprehensive Plan lays out planned capital improvement projects to alleviate flooding and improve water quality over the next six years. The plan also describes the city’s public education/outreach/involvement, pollution prevention and cleanup, construction erosion control, and municipal housekeeping obligations required to protect local creeks and Lake Ballinger. The finished Stormwater Comprehensive Plan will serve as the “road map” for the city’s stormwater program into the future.

The open house will include display boards on a range of topics, such as: major changes since the 2008 stormwater plan; the work funded by stormwater fees; the purpose, cost, and location of proposed capital improvement projects; anticipated costs vs. 2019 – 2029 revenues; and individual actions that can be taken to protect creeks and Lake Ballinger.

City staff will be on hand to answer questions and collect comments. Input received during the open house (as well as the Planning Commission and City Council meetings on the draft plan in October and November) will be reviewed and added to the final plan brought forward in December 2018.

For more information please contact Laura Reed, Stormwater Program Manager at [email protected] or 425-744-6226. The Stormwater Comprehensive Plan also has a web page where updated content will be posted this fall: www.cityofmlt.com/1959.