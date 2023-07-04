Save the date: Celebrate African and African American culture at July 29 Nubian Jam

The Nubian Jam, the 31st annual celebration of African and African American culture sponsored by the Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee, is scheduled for 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, July 29 at Forest Park in Everett.

According to organizers, Nubian Jam celebrates African and African American culture in the form of fellowship and community celebration, with the goal of providing both an educational and entertaining experience.

Since its inception in 1992, Nubian Jam has grown to be a daylong celebration featuring artists and performers, cultural exhibits and vendors, Admission is free, and all events are family-oriented entertainment. No alcohol or drugs are allowed.

The mission of the nonprofit Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee is to enrich the residents of Snohomish County through knowledge and the celebration of Black heritage.

Foreset Park is located at 205 Park Road, Everett. For more info, visit the Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee website: scbhcwa.org