Save the date: Cascadia Art Museum to host Day of Remembrance event Feb. 20

Cascadia Art Museum in Edmonds is hosting a Day of Remembrance event next month to commemorate the signing of Executive Order 9066. The order began the incarceration of people of Japanese descent.

Cascadia will commemorate this day on Saturday, Feb. 20 and also celebrate the last day of the Kenjiro Nomura, American Modernist: An Issei Artist’s Journey exhibition.

You’re invited to join in this day full of events, performances, workshops, and food honoring Japanese Americans. The line-up and schedule of events includes Japanese Taiko drumming, a traditional Japanese tea ceremony, a poetry reading, flower arranging, music, a Japanese calligraphy demonstration and workshop and food trucks.

Tickets are available online or at the door, and guests are welcome to come and go throughout the day. Purchase your tickets here. Your receipt contains a link for a physical ticket with a barcode. You will need to present this at the door for entry.

For seated events only, Cascadia Art Museum requires proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the past 72 hours for visitors 12 and older. Masks are required while inside the museum.

Cascadia Art Museum is located at 190 Sunset Ave. S.