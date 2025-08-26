Save the date: Candidate Conversations with Mountlake Terrace City Council hopefuls Oct. 1

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Join us for a Candidate Conversations event with Mountlake Terrace City Council candidates Wednesday, Oct. 1 at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event starts at 6 p.m.

Invited candidates include:

City Council Position 1 — Rick Ryan* and Samatra Doyle*

City Council Position 3 — William Paige Jr.* and Danny Luoma*

City Council Position 4 — Kyoko Matsumoto Wright* and Steven Mosman

Candidate names marked with * are those who have confirmed their participation.

City Council Position 2 incumbent Steve Woodard is running unopposed but will also be attending to meet with voters.

The event will be recorded and posted on YouTube for viewing the next day.

The evening will include:

– Candidate self introductions

– A discussion between the moderator — MLTnews publisher Teresa Wippel — and the two candidates for each contested race regarding three or four major topic areas facing the city. What are their solutions? Where do they agree and disagree?

– Audience questions, asked by those attending. Participants will be chosen at random from those who have indicated they have a question for a particular candidate/race.

Each city council candidate (including those running unopposed) will be provided a table at the library for further discussion with voters both before and after the event.