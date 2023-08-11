Save the date: Building Bridges Tour with Snohomish County Councilmembers at Lynnwood Library Sept. 12

Two Snohomish County Councilmembers — one a Democrat and the other a Republican — are hosting a Building Bridges Tour aimed at creating stronger communities through meaningful conversations.
Jared Mead, a 4rd District Democrat, and Nate Nehring a 1st District Republican, will be speaking from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12 at the Lynnwood Library, 19200 44th Ave. W.
You can learn more about the free event and RSVP here.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.