Save the date: Building Bridges Tour with Snohomish County Councilmembers at Lynnwood Library Sept. 12

Two Snohomish County Councilmembers — one a Democrat and the other a Republican — are hosting a Building Bridges Tour aimed at creating stronger communities through meaningful conversations.

Jared Mead, a 4rd District Democrat, and Nate Nehring a 1st District Republican, will be speaking from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12 at the Lynnwood Library, 19200 44th Ave. W.

You can learn more about the free event and RSVP here.